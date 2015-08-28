Support For Entrepreneurs May End Up On The UN’s Next Agenda

As the world prepares to create 600 million new jobs by a deadline of 2020, Dell entrepreneur in residence Elizabeth Gore is trying to put entrepreneur support on the UN’s official agenda for the next 15 years.

She says almost all of those new jobs will be generated by entrepreneurs instead of existing corporations or government agencies. In fact, 70% of job creation in the U.S. comes from entrepreneurs and new businesses, and 90% of new jobs come from the same source globally, according to Gore, who also chairs the UN Foundation’s Global Entrepreneurs Council.

But Gore says necessary resources are lacking to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses and add jobs.

“We looked at the fact that there was really no global roadmap for policy makers on entrepreneurship,” she says. “What do they need to scale?”

So Gore helped develop the Entrepreneurs UNite initiative with Dell and the UN Foundation to generate buzz around the idea of fostering entrepreneurship and getting it on the global agenda.

Her efforts have started to pay off. The UN has added entrepreneur support to its Sustainable Development Goals agenda for September in the form of SDG8. The General Assembly will vote on Sept. 25 whether to include SDG8 and 16 other goal proposals in its next round of SDGs, which are updated every 15 years.

Nancy Pelosi, Aaron Levie, and Sean Parker are among those supporting Sustainable Development Goal 8 to foster entrepreneurial growth worldwide.

Since the UN acts as a global recommendation for countries on which laws and initiatives to pass, Gore hopes SDG8 makes supporting entrepreneurs a global initiative. And executive supporters of the goal include entrepreneurs like Aaron Levie, Sean Parker, Alison Pincus, Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia, Ted Turner, and more.