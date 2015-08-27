Apple Announces Next iPhone Event: September 9

Apple’s upcoming iPhone event is taking place on September 9, and the press blitz is coming fast. While Apple itself has kept mum about what its latest set of announcements will focus on, there are already a few hints.

Most importantly for home viewers, Windows users can now livestream the press conference–something that, for Apple, is new. However, viewers on Windows PCs can only use Microsoft’s new Edge browser to view the event: Apple is still freezing out users of rival Google’s Chrome browser due to lack of support for Apple’s preferred HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) format.

Also, reportedly, while Apple will announce two new iPhone 6 models on stage, there won’t be a 4-inch “iPhone 6c”. According to 9to5mac’s Mark Gurman, Apple is retiring the smaller iPhone c product line due to an “aging feature set.” The site adds that Apple is working on a new 4-inch phone product, but that it will not be released this year.