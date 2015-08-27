Stare At The Blue Lightsaber In A New-Footage Clip “Star Wars” Posted On Instagram

The Star Wars hype train left the station a few months ago, but it’s only now really beginning to pick up steam. We’ve seen footage of Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon, monologues from Luke Skywalker and images of X-Wings–plus relatively context-free shots of newcomers like John Boyega, Oscar Isaacs, and Daisy Ridley–but since literally every image from Star Wars: The Force Awakens is notable, a 15-second video premiere released by the official Star Wars Instagram account today, featuring an entirely new image that reveals something huge about one of the lead characters is, on the Star Wars scale, news on par with the moon landing or Nixon’s resignation.

The 15-second clip is built primarily around footage we’ve already seen: the remnants of the Empire amassed for a massive assembly, Daisy Ridley and her rotund lil’ Droid homie BB-8 looking worriedly at something in the distance, and the villainous Kylo Ren with his Scottish claymore-like lightsaber. But also one image we haven’t: John Boyega, the film’s ostensible hero, wielding a good guy hued blue lightsaber opposite the menacing villain.

The first trailer already told us that Boyega is playing a Stormtrooper–now, the new one tells us that he’s playing a Stormtrooper who apparently defects to become a Jedi. Boyega looks impossibly cool posing with his lightsaber, and knowing which of our new characters is likely to face off with the evil, black-cloaked bad guy gives us something all-new to look forward to. And, because the clip was debuted via Instagram, it automatically repeats after each viewing, so you can just leave the app open and play it through a dozen times until you have the strength to lift your jaw off the floor.