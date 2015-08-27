This Beautiful Animated Short Film Just Happens To Be A Charles Schwab Ad

During football games, ads are loud and football-themed. During the Oscars, ads are star-studded and celebrate Hollywood. Before a Charles Schwab-sponsored film screening, the ads are apparently beautifully-animated, heartstring-tugging shorts that wouldn’t be out of place before a Pixar movie. That’s the takeaway from “The Boy Who Asked Questions,” the short film–that comes with with a few quick blurbs at the end about talking to a financial advisor–that the brokerage firm created to screen before the outdoor film events the company sponsors.

The film, directed by Elliot Lim and produced by Not To Scale for Charles Schwab, uses simple 2-D animation to tell a story about a boy and his question mark–and to showcase the adventures that his curiosity helps him get into.

The film uses a simple piano-driven score and a series of lovely images–rainclouds, mountains, forest vines, friendly puppies, the occasional dragon–to depict the places you can go if you’re guided by your questions, suggesting the importance of “Talk To Chuck”-style financial advice without hammering anybody over the head with it.