“Eavesdropper” Turns Your Overheard Conversation Into Hilarious Art

Artist and designer Mete Erdogan hit the streets of New York with a sketchbook in hand as an exercise in illustration. It quickly melded with his love of listening in on the random conversations you hear around the city and became @_eavesdropper. Erdogan transforms the ridiculous things he overhears into illustrative and calligraphic masterpieces of hilarity. He joined us this week on #MostWonderful and shared a glimpse into his process. Be sure to check out his new book, Eavesdropper: Overheard on the Streets.