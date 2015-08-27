The Chemical Brothers’ New Music Video Is A Gorgeous Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film

Dystopia never really goes out of fashion. Whether it’s the dusky post-apocalyptic wastelands of Mad Max: Fury Road or the “hell is other people (and zombies)” horror of The Walking Dead, the public appetite for the worst possible scenarios for humanity tends to be pretty ravenous. And speaking of ravenous: Here’s a music video/short film, directed by Ninian Doff of U.K. production house Pulse Films, about murderous cyborg-zombie lady wandering a dystopian hellscape, thirsting for oil and flesh while terrorizing a band of survivors.

The video, a companion to the Chemical Brothers’ “Sometimes I Feel So Deserted” from their recent album Born In The Echoes, smartly makes the EDM act’s music indistinguishable from the score of the film. The rending and tearing noises that the robo-villain makes as she harvests new parts from a hapless victim crawling the desert with a grappling hook, for instance, are perfectly on-rhythm and on-pitch with the larger track, resulting in a cohesive whole of a music video. Sonically, the Chemical Brothers are working in a medium that repurposes electronic sounds as music, and that means that the roar of engines and the pumping of gasoline fits right in to the soundscape. Combine that with visuals that make us want a feature-length film about our cyborg-zombie overlord, and this is as relevant as the Chemical Brothers have been since they were coming back with another one of the block-rocking beats.