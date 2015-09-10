How To Create An Environment Of Collaboration

That slacker worker? He or she might be making your other employees less productive, especially if they’re working together on a project. In fact, collaboration can lead to reduced motivation and a loss of productivity if group members don’t contribute equally, according to a recent study published in Translational Issues in Psychological Science.

Focus less on equal participation and more on equitable participation.

So how do you create a work environment where teamwork works?

“Focus less on equal participation and more on equitable participation,” suggests Gina DeLapa, author of Stuff You Already Know: And Everybody Should. “Everyone contributes to varying degrees–I think that’s to be expected, given each person’s role and responsibilities.”

The problem comes when individuals aren’t properly chosen or recognized. That can lead to resentment, underlying friction, and no real incentive to excel. Circumvent potential issues by setting up a work environment that fosters successful collaboration.

Here are six things you can do to get your teams working in harmony:

All-star teams don’t always win athletic competitions, says Michael Roberto, professor of management and director at Bryant University Center for Program Innovation. When there are too many A players on a team, egos can get in the way as each person tries to stand out. The same can happen in business.

When there are too many A players on a team, egos can get in the way as each person tries to stand out.

“Instead, think carefully about the roles you need filled on the team,” he says. “Select people with complementary skills and capabilities. Establish shared norms and ground rules. And build a climate in the team where people can speak candidly.”