Best Dad Ever Made His Son an Optimus Prime Cake That Actually Transforms

In one memorable Simpsons episode, the character Apu draws the ire of every man in town by getting outlandishly creative with Valentine’s Day gifts every day for a week. Apu’s effortful showmanship made every other husband in town look like Ashley Madison leak victims in comparison. Dads in the real world are about to know a similar pain. Once word gets out about the man who built his son a functional Transformer birthday cake, no dad will be able to show his face near a bouncy castle again.

Look at that kid’s face. Look at it! Pure, unadulterated joy. In fact, it’s called “unadulterated” because it’s a kind of joy that literally cannot be experienced by anyone over the age of seven. (Take our word for it.) Money may not be able to buy happiness, but it can buy the tools to make an Optimus Prime cake that actually transforms, like a miracle, and that thing is happiness on tap.

The Dad of the Year is one Russell Munro, who created the cake–which also talks!–using a 3-D printer and some confectionary architecture know-how. Beneath all that frosting and sugar-bread may be a thicket of grinding gears and metal plates, but all Munro’s son sees is dreams coming true.

Watch the video below to see the cake transform from different angles.

[via Gizmodo]