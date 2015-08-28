Google’s Secret Strategy To Recruit Engineers

It’s been the subject of a feature film , a main theme of a best-selling book , a source of endless speculation and analysis (yielding 21 million results on the search “how google hires”), and a holy grail-like quest for some two million hopefuls per year.

It’s the hiring process at Google.

While the search giant has been known to deploy quirky recruitment tactics, from banners and billboards blazed with a mathematical riddle aimed to entice engineers or the brainteasers about golf balls or school buses. The latter tactics, admitted Google’s head of people operations, Laszlo Bock, were “a complete waste of time,” while the former didn’t net the company any new hires.

Now Google touts a hiring process that is “pretty basic” and follows a traditional trudge along the path through a recruiter, a phone interview, and an onsite interview. Then, it’s up to the candidate to demonstrate her “Googleyness.”

Though incredibly selective, it sounds like it’s just like getting a job anywhere else. Except that Google isn’t always relying on recruiters to find great people. Even for people like Max Rosett, a Yale graduate with a mathematics degree and work experience at a respected global management firm.

In an article for The Hustle, Rosett discovered that Google has a secret hiring process that draws candidates through–what else–their search history, before they even reach out to a recruiter.

Rosett, formerly a management consultant with the Boston Consulting Group, was switching careers to computer engineering. Though he was earning a master’s degree, he writes that he didn’t feel ready to apply for a full-time software role.