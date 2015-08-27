Kids Born On 9/11 Want You To Remember The Day With A Good Deed

More than 13,000 children were born in the U.S. on September 11, 2001. In a new PSA from charity organization 9/11 Day , some of those kids are calling on Americans to perform good deeds that help others as a way to pay tribute to those lost on that day. The campaign supports the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The ad, created by agency Grey New York and directed by Adam Reid, introduces us to several children, but primarily focuses on Hillary O’Neill, who was born at 2 p.m. on September 11. O’Neill is intent on making a positive difference in the world and calls on the rest of us to celebrate her birthday with a positive contribution of our own.

David Paine and Jay Winuk started 9/11 Day in 2002, and the organizations says it has grown to become the largest annual day of charitable engagement in the United States, with more than 40 million Americans, and many others in 150 countries, observing September 11 by performing good deeds that help others.

Some of the 9/11 children featured in the PSA will ring the New York Stock Exchange bell on September 11 to start the day of good works.