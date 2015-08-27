Watch The 17 Most Impressive Surprise Guests From Taylor Swift’s 1989 Tour

Anyone who saw the epic “Bad Blood” video, and its surrounding circus of hype, knows that Taylor Swift has a lot of friends. (Also: anyone who watches TMZ, scours blogs, or reads tabloids.) What was unclear at the time of the cameo-packed video’s rollout, however, was that it was merely a preview of things to come. Over the past few months, Swift has used her 1989 tour to curate the world into her own personal menagerie of badass surprise performers from the past and the present.

All that’s missing so far is hologram Tupac.

Sometimes, Swift will bring famous friends like Lena Dunham, Mariska Hargitay, or Ellen DeGeneres on stage as sort of a celebrity special effect. (She also deftly brought along the U.S. Women’s Soccer National Team to her New Jersey show immediately after they’d won the World Cup.) The bigger treat for fans, however, has been the surprise duets that erupt in the middle of her shows–as unexpected as a reggae airhorn at a wedding. Performers have included current chart-rulers, like Lorde and The Weeknd, ’90s queens like Dixie Chick Natalie Maines and Alanis Morrisette, and pure curios like last night’s resurrection of a Lisa Kudrow standard from Friends.

Taylor Swift is savvy enough to include something for everybody. She proudly displays her influences, her peers, and her idols in the same venue so that fans will associate them all together in a shimmering confluence of all pop music vectors. Have a look through the slides above to find out which show you wish you’d been at most.