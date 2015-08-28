From Changing Careers To Working At Google At 19: The Most Popular Leadership Stories This Week

This week, we learned what it’s like to join Google as a 19-year-old, how to switch careers when you don’t know what to do next, and why Amazon’s far from the only company that needs to change its culture.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of August 23.

Falon Fatemi became one of Google’s youngest employees at a time when the company was just 3,000 people strong. This week she explained how she “discovered that the Google lifestyle meant more than just an on-site laundry service and free gourmet meals” and why it’s made her a better entrepreneur.

Freelancers now make up roughly a third of the American workforce, and their ranks are growing. With the traditional 9-to-5 job in retreat, the U.S. government can expect to see payroll taxes shrink, which could put an added strain on social services. Here’s a look at five growing pains in store for the next few decades.

Sick of the career path you’re on? Don’t despair. This week we learned why, in writer Jane Porter’s words, “the notion that we have to choose a single career path and stick with it from beginning to end is simply a myth.” This is what you need to ask yourself when you hit a dead end.

Amazon has taken it on the chin lately for the extreme demands it makes of its employees. But according to two researchers, “the reality is that few organizations have figured out how to innovate, adapt, and create amazing things without burning their people out.” Here’s why, and what all companies should be doing differently.

The old days of standing in front of a podium and addressing a silent room are over. In the era of TED Talks and YouTube, audiences expect a more intimate, interactive experience. These eight tips will help you deliver your message in a way that resonates in 2015.