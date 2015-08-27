advertisement
Unilever Makes Like A Tree, And Leaves The Forest For The Streets

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

At the end of November, leaders from more than 190 countries will gather in Paris for the latest United Nations Conference on Climate Change to discuss a potential new agreement on climate action.

Leading up to the high-profile meeting of world leaders, Unilever is hoping to raise awareness of deforestation, one global warming’s primary culprits. The global corporation, home to brands like Dove, Lipton, Ben & Jerry’s, and many more, has created a new ad to bring what many perceive to be a faraway problem into the context of our everyday lives.

In “Farewell to the Forest,” created by agencies DAVID Buenos Aires and Ogilvy & Mather London, we see a rainforest tree, pull up roots and move to the city. The tree wanders the urban streets like a homeless Groot, believing it may be safer there than in the forest, where the film says trees and plant-life are being destroyed at the rate of more than 36 football fields every minute.

In a statement, the company said in partnership with WWF, Unilever has pledged to help protect 1 million trees in two of the most threatened forest areas in the world, Brazil and Indonesia.

The campaign complements Unilever’s broader, long-term plan to source 100% of their agricultural raw materials sustainably and halve the environmental footprint of the making and use of their products by 2020.

