Pollution Is Causing Stunning Sunsets All Over The Upper Midwest

NASA says that smoke from forest fires in the Upper Midwest will have a surprising side effect. It’ll bring stunning sunsets to Montana, North and South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, as the leftover pollutants drift through their skies.

Pollution is often said to enhance sunsets, most famously in Rome, Italy. “Rome is a dirty city,” says Father Joshua Allen of the Catholic News Agency. “Black soot accumulates everywhere. Emission standards are low, and Rome is surrounded by mountains, so there is nowhere for the dirty air to go. As a result, there are spectacular sunsets regularly.

But is this true? Does pollution really have this silver–or rather gold–lining?

Kristo Robert via Shutterstock

“It is often written that natural and manmade dust and pollution cause colorful sunrises and sunsets,” writes Stephen F. Corfidi for the NOAA/NWS Storm Prediction Center. “However, if it were strictly true that low-level dust and haze were responsible for brilliant sunsets, cities such as New York, Los Angeles, London, and Mexico City would be celebrated for their twilight hues. Clean air is, in fact, the main ingredient common to brightly colored sunrises and sunsets.’

To see how different kinds of pollution change the color of our skies, it helps to know what makes it blue in the first place, and why sunsets are red, clean air or not.

Very small particles, air for instance, scatter the blue wavelengths of light, which is why we have blue skies. When the sun gets low in the sky, like at sunset, its light passes through a lot more air, which scatters more blue light and leaves a higher proportion of red light. This is why the sun turns red, and the evening light glows golden.

So how do the fires in the Upper Midwest cause the spectacular sunsets? Two reasons: first is that the smoke released by the fires is small. “The size of the smoke particles is just right for filtering out other colors meaning that red, pink and orange colors can be seen more vividly in the sky,” says NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. The second is that these particles are higher in the atmosphere than the pollution which hangs over our cities.