I Convinced Cronut Mastermind Dominique Ansel To Make Vegetable Ice Cream

Dominique Ansel is world-renowned for his delicious, genre-bending treats like the Cronut and milk-and-cookie shots, but our own Mark Wilson has an idea that casts a healthy chill over the dessert menu. On this installment of Creative Director for a Day, we join forces with Ansel to produce ice cream made from vegetables like beets, kale, and cabbage. That may sound cringe-y, but watch the video to see just how sweet eating right can be.