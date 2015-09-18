Art Of The Pitch: How First-Time Directors Got “Cooties” With A Gory Look Book

It worked for Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion. Collectively known as HONEST, the New York duo made the jump from TV commercials to feature film by creating a notebook packed with images, drawings, photoshopped scenarios and semi-scientific diagrams visualizing exactly how they pictured Cooties on the big screen. Opening September 18 in theaters and VOD, the horror comedy stars Wood, Rainn Wilson, and Alison Pill as terrified teachers who watch a chicken nugget-spawned virus turn elementary school kids into blood-thirsty playground savages.

Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion

Working off the script by horror auteur Leigh Whannell (Saw, Insidious) and Glee scribe Ian Brennan, HONEST spent two months compiling visuals for their book. “We might find a really nice scene of kids playing in a school playground and then we’d photoshop a bloody head they were kicking around instead of a soccer ball,” Murnion says. (That scene made it into the movie.)

Milott adds, “We also did a sizzle reel, but I think the look book really solidified the deal in terms of the producers and the writers being able to climb into our vision for the film. Since this was our first feature, Cary and I had to prove that we had considered every aspect.”

Milott and Murnion met as classmates Parsons School of Design before carving out a career shooting offbeat spots for Mountain Dew, Diesel, Panasonic, Nike, BBDO, Publicis, and Leo Burnett. Murnion says, “Coming from an advertising background, we’d make 30-page look books to get hired for 30-second commercials. When it came to pitching a feature film, we were like ‘Wow, okay, we really have to do more.”

HONEST packaged the material Trapperkeeper binders as a nod to the film’s schoolyard setting. “It was a nice conversation starter when we got into the room,” says Murnion. “We handed the books out to about 10 producers, then told everybody ‘Sit down and go to page one so we can take you through it.'”

Check the slideshow above for exclusive excerpts from the Cooties look book and read on for more on the HONEST approach to story visualization.