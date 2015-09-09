How Can I Leave At 5 p.m. Without Looking Like A Slacker?

Time has a way of slowing down to a glacial pace when you are watching the clock at work. The idea of putting in “face time” seems antiquated in the age of flexible work schedules. But what if you work in an office that seems to value how long you’re at your desk more than what you are accomplishing?

Psychologist Art Markman helps a reader navigate the peer pressure of staying late.

Hi, I generally like my job, the people I work with, and the work that I do. However, my company culture seems to really value “face time.” I come into the office around the same time as everyone else (9 a.m.), but I’m generally done with my work by 5 or 5:30 p.m. However, nearly everyone stays until 6 p.m. or later. I don’t think they really have more to do than I do, so I don’t know if they are just slower or getting distracted more throughout the day. Regardless, I feel the pressure to stay as late as everyone else so I don’t look like a slacker. It’s annoying because I work hard during the day, and would love to be able to go home when I’m done with my work without looking like I’m less committed to my job than my coworkers who aren’t as good at time management. Any suggestions? –Stuck at Work

Dear Stuck,

You have hit on a problem that many people face in the workplace. There are people who are more focused on the amount of time being spent in the office than on how much people are actually getting done.

In certain jobs, the amount of time you spend on the task correlates almost perfectly with the amount you accomplish. In most of those jobs, though, the work is being pushed at you. Grocery store cashiers, assembly line workers, and emergency room doctors all have a steady flow of work that comes from the outside. The more time they work, the more work they can do. Of course, at some point fatigue sets in, and even these people will start making errors that they would not make if they were fresh.

In other jobs, though, the amount of time on task does not correlate that well with productivity. In particular, the more creative or conceptual the work you are doing, the more that it is important to have time away from work. This time away has a number of benefits. First, after a prolonged period of sustained attention, people need some rest to build up their resources to continue to pay attention.