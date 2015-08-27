Infographic: Here Are The Most Embarrassing Popular Google Searches In Each State

A Google search history is an intensely personal record. It can reveal impulses, curiosities, and desires that, if uncovered, could drastically change an observer’s perception of said Googler. Search histories have ended relationships, lead to convictions , and generally proved to be a source of destabilization. However, the collection of an entire state’s Google search history is a fascinating data set that can shed light on the residents who dwell within. It can also be used to shame them.

The housing blog Estately recently combed through 11 years of Google search data and rounded up the most frequently used terms state by state. Rather than simply display the #1 search term in each state, the team created an infographic of the most popular one each state should be embarrassed about. In some instances, Estately takes liberties with what should be deemed embarrassing (your Nicolas Cage fascination is merited, Alaska!) In others, though, the infographic is bang-on. North Carolina, for instance, probably is not very proud of how often its denizens Googled “Where is the Internet?” and Missouri, likewise, would not want to be known as the Vajazzling state.

Have a look below at the map of embarrassing search terms, read which other high-ranking ones didn’t make the map here, and let us know in the comments which items the states should be least embarrassed about.