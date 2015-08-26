Watch The New Star Trek Cast Pay Tribute To Leonard Nimoy In A Charity Video

“Dedicated” is an understatement, when it comes to describing how Star Trek fans feel about the franchise. Lately, the cast of the forthcoming Star Trek Beyond has been using that devotion to noble ends: Namely, to raise money for a group of nine charities that could use the support of an army of Trekkers to boldly go further in their attempts to do good work for people in need.

The campaign has involved the cast teaming with the cause-based experience group, Omaze, and Idris Elba–who, sadly, will not appear in Star Trek Beyond. Some of the prizes include a chance to serve on the Enterprise (in a walk-on role in the film and a chance to get into hair/makeup/wardrobe), as well as set visits and cast meetings. (The entire cast at the launch of the campaign in mid-July.)

In an attempt to bump the fundraising campaign over the top, Zachary Quinto–Spock–taped a brief tribute to the late Leonard Nimoy–also Spock–and explained the importance of one of those charities, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, to his pointy-eared predecessor. Those who are prone to welling up at the memory of Nimoy, who–as Quinto notes–inspired scientists and artists around the world through his depiction of Mr. Spock should watch this with some tissue nearby, and maybe a credit card handy to honor him with a donation–a decision that would be most logical.