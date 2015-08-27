How An Hour Of Meditation Transformed My Workday

At Fast Company, we write a lot about how to do your best creative thinking. Unfortunately, continually hearing this insight from the best in business doesn’t always save me and my colleagues from hitting our own creative ruts.

For me, the “creative rut” feels like oversaturation; there’s so much going on in my mind, but I’m unable to focus on any one idea, experience, or question with a meaningful degree of mental clarity. Unable to—as Neil DeGrasse Tyson put it—reach out to everything that I know and have around me and “make connections that no one else thought to.” Could meditation help?

I’ve dabbled in meditation practices on and off, but regardless of whether it felt like a great experience or a challenging one, I always ended up abandoning it. But now, as summer is coming to a close and that back-to-school energy has imbued me with high hopes of entering the fall as a re-energized and creative contributor, I thought there could be no better moment to give meditation another shot, this time with creative intention set.

To test out the possibilities of meditation as a path to creativity, I enlisted both some professional help–Tatum Fjerstad, who I knew through my yoga studio and who has hosted many meditation workshops in the past–and some support–several of my Fast Company colleagues would be joining me in an hourlong session in a conference room before starting our workday. Fjerstad promised that the workshop would help “unveil your purest, most authentic voice while building a belief system around your ability to be creative and build work and the life you love.”

Sounds good to me! Armed with my notebook, a pen, and an open mind, I was ready to meditate my way to a more creative work life.

To start, we practiced sensory meditations, which included spending several minutes isolating our attention to focus only on the sounds around us. We were in a quiet room, but when I really sat and listened, there were all kinds of things to be heard, from the air conditioning vents to the person sitting next to me swallowing. It was a nice, easy place to focus. As any other thoughts popped into our heads throughout this time, we were instructed to simply acknowledge their presence and then tune politely back in to noticing sounds.

It’s not about silencing the mind, but rather settling into a neutral place of simply observing your thoughts.

Following the sensory practice, we moved into Vedic meditation, ditching any sense of isolated focus and just observing our thoughts. Vedic meditation is traditionally practiced by repeating a mantra, but we just focused on our breath. For many in the room—myself included— this meditation was more challenging. Fjerstad explained we often find this hard because as human beings we have been trained to view the ability to focus as essential to success. And it can be. But in general, focus equals exclusion.