How Facebook M Will Hook Us On Shopping At Facebook

In March, Facebook quietly revealed a major play. Their Messenger platform, with 700 million users, would be updated to allow you to buy things right in the chat window . Looking for a new pair of black pumps? Need to book a ticket to Hawaii? Just want some gift for your friend’s new baby? Messenger would have you covered in a user interface based upon casual texting.

Today, Facebook has shared how they’ll make that reality possible: Facebook M. Facebook M is a(nother) personal assistant–like Apple’s Siri or Microsoft’s Cortana–that lives in a tab at the bottom of Messenger. You just tap on it to begin a text-based conversation with someone ready to work for you, for free.

From Wired‘s early report, M is designed brilliantly. Here’s why the few beta testers in the Bay area now may quickly find themselves hooked:

M Is Not A Man Or A Woman…

Cortana and Siri are, notably, female assistants. M is more like Google Now: A genderless construct.

…So M Actually Hides Human Help…

The benefit of no gender means that, while M can operate off artificial intelligence, it can also enlist human helpers–hired by Facebook–to seamlessly tap in when a request confounds the computer.

…And Makes A Virtual Assistant Feasible Today…

Let’s be honest–while Cortana and Siri are both clever, they’re 100% driven by AI, and AI isn’t yet good enough to handle all of the intricacies of our natural language requests. Meanwhile, some services like GoButler are sidestepping the AI problem by relying 100% on humans as free assistants in the hopes of inventing some wild profit model that doesn’t exist. Facebook is finding a happy medium, between human help and computer help.

…That Is Really Quite Powerful…

Facebook M won’t just find you plane tickets and baby shoes. It will wait on the line with Comcast for you. That sort of capability is created in part by a human backend, but it’s only made possible by a chat-based UI that can cut through what would need layers upon layers of user interface to communicate extremely specific requests.