Ask the Expert: Felicia Day on Getting Recognized

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

When you’re the youngest person in the office, it might be a challenge to be taken seriously. Felicia Day knows this, having started her college career at the ripe age of 16. In this video, the founder of Geek and Sundry herself teaches us all how to best be taken seriously in a work environment where everyone is your senior.

