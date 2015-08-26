advertisement
Jerrod Carmichael On One Of The Most Important Lessons He Ever Learned

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

We sat down with Jerrod Carmichael, star and co-creator of The Carmichael Show to hear his thoughts on the creative process. Find out the fascinating experience on-set that taught him the crucial lesson on why “controlling your own vision is the most important thing you can do.” Watch this video and learn lessons that can benefit us all when collaborating with others.

