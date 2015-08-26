Should Ashley Madison Members Lose Their Jobs?

The continued fallout from the Ashley Madison hack and data leak has raised questions about what kind of repercussions the leaked information can have on the jobs of the site’s members.

In many workplaces (such as government jobs), viewing pornography is grounds for dismissal. There are questions about whether using work time to visit a website aimed at affairs is also a reason to be reprimanded or fired.

I want to focus on when a person’s extramarital behavior should matter for others in the workplace. This isn’t about the legality of firing someone, or whether or not a company should have an explicit policy about it. It’s not even about the ethics of adultery in general. Instead, I focus on the circumstances under which discovering that a person had an affair should be grounds for disciplinary action or dismissal at work.

There is no evidence that a person who disregards rules in one case will necessarily do so in another.

For the purposes of this discussion, I am going to assume that the person’s work performance is acceptable. Obviously, poor performance at work is likely to have negative consequences for a person’s job regardless of its source.