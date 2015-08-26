advertisement
Ask The Expert: Felicia Day On Finding A Mentor

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Geek and Sundry’s founder, Felicia Day, hasn’t been afraid to put in the work in order to get what she wants. She’s not afraid of cold-calling, and she’s not afraid to pay it forward. Watch this video to learn some great tips on finding a mentor in your career field.

