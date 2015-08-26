Sure, Why Not? This Web Series Involves Porn Stars Reviewing Candy Bars

If you’re really into porn, you’ve probably seen your favorite stars do, er, all sorts of things on camera. From [censored] to [redacted] to the flying [NSFW] to an occasional [nuh-uh] [come on] [we can’t print that]. If you’re into the really weird stuff, the list of things you can observe a human being do on video is long and intense. And now, it includes “eat candy.”

Specifically, that list might include “eating foreign versions of American candy snacks,” as brought to you by Asian-American cable network Myx TV’s YouTube channel. The web series, “Snaxxx” (get it?) features porn stars walking us through the process of unwrapping, say, a white chocolate Japanese KitKat. The video is technically safe-for-work, and does get into some details about the differences between the KitKat you know from your supermarket shelves and the ones that Sheila Marie enjoys on camera (orange flavor, smaller, less crunchy).

We’d still recommend not listening in your office with the volume up, as the noises a woman like Sheila Marie makes when masticating a candy treat and removing the excess chocolate from her fingers is not dissimilar to the noises she might make when performing in the videos for which she is more famous (especially when they crank up the smooth jazz soundtrack.) If you’ve ever been curious about what international candy snacks taste like, though, and only trust the information you receive from adult entertainers, “Snaxxx” is the program for you.

Watch another video in the series below.