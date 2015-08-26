Mythbusters Proves The “Breaking Bad” Finale Was More Realistic Than You Thought

While many of Breaking Bad‘s amped-up audience applauded creator Vince Gilligan for sticking the landing, others found the show’s finale absurd . [Side note: If you watch Breaking Bad and have not seen the finale yet, this is not a spoiler alert–this is Co.Create shaming you.] Questions about whether the whole episode was a death’s-door fever dream aside, many of the climactic moments were undeniably over the top.

Just how over the top were they? On the latest webisode of Mythbusters, hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman decided to test out one of the more controversial elements of the finale: Walt’s machine gun trunk.

With Vince Gilligan himself in tow, the wily pair proceed to mount an M60 machine gun to the inside of a car trunk and load it with 200 live rounds. They recreate the width of a house’s outside wall, and its windows, and populate the inside with cardboard cutouts of bad guys. (Or maybe bad-ish guys? Moral ambiguity was sort of this show’s whole thing.) It’s interesting to see how closely the Mythbusters bullet trajectory resembles that of Walt’s booby trap, which should provide closure on at least one debate regarding that finale.

Adam’s raucous cheering while the bullets fly also busts any myths regarding who is the most hardcore Breaking Bad buff of the Mythbusters.

Let us know if you still have qualms with the ending in the comments below.