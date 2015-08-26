Orangina Finds Its Inner Wes Anderson For A Surreal New Ad

The new spot, by agency Grey London, features a young boy in a hotel corridor pushing past a pair of pastel-suited gents to reach the elevator button. When the doors finally open, the surreal sight of a young woman shaking a bottle of Orangina whilst hula-hooping greets them. A small record player in the elevator blasts out a chirpy French pop tune, J’adore ce Flic by The Rebels of Tijuana. The trio seem charmed by her antics and a heavily French-accented voiceover states: “Life is flat unless you shake it. Orangina, c’est shook.” And with that the elevator doors close. It’s surreal stuff–not erotic animated animals kind of surreal–but still fits the brand’s modus operandi.

It’s the first work for Orangina from Grey London, which won the business in late 2014 and follows its recent “Find Your Flow” work for Suntory-owned sister brand, Lucozade.