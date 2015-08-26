See Patagonia’s Paddle Protest For Oil Drilling Safety On California Coast

For its latest project, in partnership with The Surfrider Foundation and other local groups, the brand led a flotilla of paddlers on kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, and surf boards five miles off the California coast near Santa Barbara and alongside an oil platform, to raise awareness for four bills making their way through the California State Assembly that promise to stop new offshore oil drilling, improve pipeline safety and oil spill response capability.

The protest was in response to a May 19 oil spill that dumped more than 140,000 gallons of crude onto the beaches near Refugio State Park, and close to Patagonia’s own headquarters.

Once alongside the looming industrial structure, the paddlers unfurled a 70-foot banner with the hashtag #CrudeAwakening, to encourage people to sign a petition and learn more about the issue.