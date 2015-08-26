Watch Live: NASA Crashing An Airplane For Science

On Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, NASA will drop a vintage 1974 aircraft, tail down, from a height of 100 feet at the Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The crash test is intended to “simulate a severe but survivable plane accident,” according to a NASA press release , and will help researchers learn more about emergency locators.

The Cessna 172 will contain cameras, five emergency locators, two crash-test dummies, and various data-collecting sensors.

You can watch a live stream of the crash below:

16 Amazing Photographs From NASA’s Golden Age

How To Plan The Ultimate Long-Term Project, From The Team Who Got Us To Pluto

How NASA Broke The Gender Barrier In STEM