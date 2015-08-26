Puppymoji: Let This Dog Emoji Keyboard Diversify Your Texts With Specific Breeds

There’s probably a level of wealth that could be described as “too rich,” and it is entirely possible to be too thin, but what one can never get enough of is dog emoji.

Until now, the tech industry has been unconscionably slow in developing a proper range of canine-based code for your phone. The standard iPhone keyboard, for instance, offers a paltry three varieties. However, Britain’s largest dog welfare charity, Dogs Trust, recently launched what it’s calling the first ever dog emoji keyboard, with 23 of the most popular breeds.

Obviously, the more pressing concern in the world of emoji expansion was providing a fuller degree of racial diversity. But since that problem is currently being resolved, enlightened dog lovers should feel no shame in being delighted by the new range of dog breeds literally at their fingertips. Especially since using them may actually help real dogs.

Available for iPhone and Android, each of the new emoji is based on a real dog that needs a home. The breeds go far beyond the iPhone basics (it’s called a standard poodle for a reason) to include pugs, shar-pei, shihtzu, and boxer. The idea behind the project is that if you can’t resist putting these dogs on your phone, perhaps you won’t be able to resist putting one in your home.

Have a look at more of the options in the slides above.

[via the Daily Mail]