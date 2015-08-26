Silence Your Inner Heckler With This Korean Nike Ad Pep Talk

It’s a waste of time. A big distraction. It won’t help you. You should know your limits. This is the tempting voice of negativity in every athlete’s mind. But in a new ad from South Korea, Nike is banking on you not listening to your inner heckler.

The spot, from agency Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo, uses retired Korean soccer star Lee Young Pyo as that inner voice across a variety of sports and activities–baseball, figure skating, running, BMX, boxing–breaking down these athletes with insults before changing tack midway through to build them right back up again.

It’s always intriguing to see a classic approach from the Swoosh deployed across the globe in various forms. But no matter where in the world, we already know it will end with those three simple words.

Update: A previous version of this post didn’t recognize Lee Young Pyo and referred to him as simply “some guy.”