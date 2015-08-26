A Guide To The Achilles Heel Of Every Superhero and Villain

The worst part about Man of Steel, if such a thing were put to a poll, would probably have to be the climactic fight between Superman and General Zod. Never mind the fact that a Yankee Stadium’s worth of innocent bystanders die during the battle, the real problem is that these two appear to be indestructible. They smash through buildings with reckless abandon and nothing seems to hurt at all. Boring! Superheroes and supervillains need at least one vulnerability in order for there to be any stakes; otherwise it’s just two bozos throwing each other through walls.

While we know Superman’s one weakness is kryptonite, and General Zod’s turns out to be, inexplicably, a broken neck, a new infographic reveals the Achilles Heel of every esteemed member of the DC and Marvel universes. We’re going to need a bigger band-aid!

The Achilles Heels of Superheroes and Villains charts the potential pitfalls awaiting even those of us with superpowers. Created by Morphsuits.com, who previously broke out the most badass fictional weapons of all time, the new infographic is separated into categories like Chemicals, Projectiles, Emotions, and Environments. The range of superpeople runs from the ubiquitous (Spider-Man) to the obscure (Martian Manhunter). By the time you get done devouring it all, you will be more powerful than any of these comic book dwellers since you will know how to defeat them. Be careful, though, because the #1 real-life Achilles Heel is hubris.

