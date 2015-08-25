Khoi Vinh Heads To Adobe To Build Creative Tools

Khoi Vinh, perhaps best known as the former design director of NYTimes.com, and who more recently launched the mobile news app Wildcard , is heading to Adobe to develop new products.

From his blog:

I’ve been writing so much about how the market for design tools has been changing in fascinating, vibrant ways that I’ve felt a little left out of the action. It’s not a stretch to say that there’s never been a better time to make software for people like us, and it’s only going to get more interesting in the months and years ahead. Rather than let this golden age pass me by, I’ve decided to take action: I’m thrilled to announce that effective immediately I’m joining the team at Adobe, based at their brand new, growing space at Fifth Avenue and 15th Street in New York City. I’ll be working with Behance co-founder and Adobe VP of Products for Mobile and Community Scott Belsky on a number of new software initiatives for designers—which are going to be awesome.

At SXSW earlier this year, Belsky spoke highly of his collaboration with Vinh, who served as a consultant on their tablet-based layout tool, Adobe Comp. If you haven’t tried it yet, Comp really is the best piece of original software that Adobe has released in a long time. It’s a tease of the company’s growing strategy to break designers out of their deskbound PC and mouse worlds, and into an age of mobile-based, tablet-friendly creation.

But was hard to ascertain from Belsky just how involved Vinh had been in Comp’s development process. Was he just a name drop to add some street cred to the product, or a real collaborator?

Now, we appear to have our answer. Vinh is a good score for Adobe. And assuming they keep releasing tools like Comp, Adobe is a good score for Vinh, too.