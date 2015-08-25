Playing Live-Action “Mario Kart” On a Skateboard Looks More Scary Than Fun

Some racing video games, like the long-running Gran Turismo series, aim to be as accurate and true to life as possible. For the automotively incurious, though, nothing beats the raucous fantasia of Mario Kart, in which a bug on a cloud dangles a traffic light on a fishing rod. That’s why it’s kind of disconcerting to see the relatively relaxed Mario Kart-iverse bleed into the real world in a new short film. On a skateboard, no less!

Created by YouTube production team Corridor Digital, the folks behind the recent gory Mad Max: Fury Road continuation, the new Mario Skate finds Luigi in a live-action concrete-surfing race against all the elements you fought off so many times on a crowded couch in college. In the world of the game, though, Luigi has the safety of being inside of a car. Here, he looks more exposed than the pipes he and Mario ostensibly clean in their jobs as plumbers. When a bullet the size of a modest shed tries to mow down Luigi now, the stakes seem higher. But at least if he swerves off the side of a cliff in this scenario, it wasn’t your fault.

Watch another Corridor video, Real GTA, below: