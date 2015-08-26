How Arguments Shaped Jerrod Carmichael’s TV Show, And His Comedy Brain

Jerrod Carmichael

His new project, The Carmichael Show, could have gone any number of ways—single camera sitcom, scathing satire, workplace comedy about colonizing outer space. Instead, the TV series, which premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC, is a throwback that wraps its creator’s point of view within the classic chassis of Norman Lear gems like All In The Family. In reaching back to his own experiences for material, Carmichael figured out that the engines fueling his comedy, his favorite TV shows of yore, and his own family, are all comprised of the same substance: arguments.

“When I was growing up, everything could be an argument,” he says. “Just anything. My family, we’re very competitive and very argumentative and very honest, and I felt that was rich territory.”

One thing that’s incontestable, in Carmichael’s family or otherwise, is that the 27-year-old comic has a lot of momentum moving in his direction. Before he appeared in movies like last year’s monster hit Neighbors, or got Spike Lee to direct his HBO special, Jerrod was already a man in rabid demand. Between 2010 and 2012, he landed on every major Comics To Watch list, and his debut at Just For Laughs in Montreal sparked interest from network executives who wanted to be in the Jerrod Carmichael business. By 2013, he’d begun to officially develop a show with NBC.

Neighbors, 2014 Photo: courtesy of Universal Pictures

Like a lot of projects in early gestation phase, the concept Carmichael and his producers first started with is a lot different than where they ended up. Jerrod’s character, for instance, struggled with money a lot more, to the point where his financial situation was tied into the premise. The concept of the original pilot presentation involved the character giving his girlfriend an inaugural “I love you” as a present because he couldn’t afford anything else. It wasn’t quite right—and not just because the real Jerrod had officially ascended to a higher tax bracket. Things truly began to come together when the show became centered more around his family.

“I get into a lot of great discussions and arguments with my family, so I decided to really focus on that in the show,” Carmichael says. “The show is really about getting to the core of an argument. I thought we could really say something by taking that approach and having it not just focus on me, but on many different perspectives coming together and not necessarily finding any answers but just having their voices heard.”

On the show, Carmichael plays a fictional version of himself who has just moved in with his girlfriend, Maxine, played by Amber Stevens West. The first source of conflict depicted (there will be many) is Jerrod concealing this cohabitation from his parents, played by stone-cold comedy vets Loretta Devine and David Alan Grier. Seasoning the pot further is another rising comic, Lil Rel Howery, who plays Carmichael’s sparkplug of a brother. Describing these characters is pretty much the same as describing the show’s premise, since they were designed to carom off of each other in as few locations as possible.