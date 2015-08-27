How Can I Say “That’s Not My Job” Without Sounding Rude?

Delegating work and pushing back when your plate is too full is a smart way to avoid burnout. But how can you tell your boss, “That’s not my job,” and still prove that you are a team player?

Career expert Alison Green (aka Ask A Manager) gives this reader some strategies.

I am more senior in my role here at my company, and a lot of colleagues like to reach out to me for help. They find it easier to ask me for help than to figure things out on their own. At times, I’m being asked to do things outside of what I’m responsible for. While I always want to be a team player and help, it’s getting to be too much, and my work and personal life are suffering, and I don’t want folks to constantly lean on me and take advantage of my helpful nature. My manager is not very good at providing us with firm direction on what we’re responsible for and what we’re not, so I can’t find help there. How do I politely tell a colleague, “That’s not my job, that’s yours (or someone else’s, I don’t know who and I’m not willing to go figure that out for you)” without sounding like I am not being a team player or being rude for not helping, even though I’m senior and I may know how to help?

A lot of people would have you believe that it’s a cardinal sin to ever say, “That’s not my job”; somehow that’s become ingrained in people as an absolute workplace don’t.

And it’s true that refusing to do a particular task because it’s not in your job description is a good way to lose the support of your boss. Job descriptions aren’t comprehensive, and most people end up doing work that doesn’t fall squarely within their job description. Insisting on sticking rigidly to your job and nothing but your job usually doesn’t end well.

But there are times when it’s appropriate–and in fact necessary–to communicate that you aren’t the right person to do something. That’s especially true when dealing with coworkers, but it can be true with you’re communicating with your manager as well (although usually that should be rarer).

In doing that, you don’t want to simply say, “That’s not my job”–or you would indeed risk coming across as being overly rigid. Instead, you want to explain why you’re declining.

In your situation, I’d use language that refers to having other priorities that you need to focus on. For instance: