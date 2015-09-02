3 Lessons From A Botched “Shark Tank” Pitch

In September 2013, James Siminoff entered the Shark Tank, the popular TV show on ABC, in a bid to attract investment for DoorBot, his mobile-connected video doorbell. His pitch to Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, and company fell flat. But Siminoff stayed true to his pitching style, and nearly two years later, Virgin Group CEO Richard Branson came ringing.

The approach paid off. Last week, the company Siminoff founded, which has since rebranded as Ring, raised $28 million from Branson and a host of other investors. Siminoff’s eventual success in raising a much larger round from a different celebrity investor offers a few great lessons in what Shark Tank can and can’t teach us about the art of wooing investors in the real world. Here are three.

In his Shark Tank appearance, Siminoff had access to a full television studio to illustrate just how his product worked. He went all out, using a mock-up of the outside of a home and even a cardboard cutout of “Mr. Wonderful” (O’Leary’s nickname) to ring the bell. Typical startup founders can’t set up such an elaborate stage, but they can make sure their words don’t drown out their product.

“I think it is important to show the product and service,” Siminoff noted when I spoke with him recently. “A lot of times, this gets lost in the slides. There is nothing like an investor seeing or feeling what you do.”

In fact, it was seeing Ring in use by a guest on his private Necker Island that got Branson interested in Ring. Siminoff isn’t alone in his thinking. Fred Wilson, the venture capitalist and cofounder of Union Square Ventures, has written on his popular blog that “the best presentations I’ve seen lately used no slides, but started with a live demo of a working web app and went from there.”

Another Shark Tank survivor agrees on the power of working demos. Cameron Sheldrake, the founder and CEO of Off the Cob tortilla chips, also missed out on funding during his own Shark Tank appearance, but he picked up on the importance of letting the product speak for itself. In his case, it was by filling up the mouths of a few hungry sharks. “Feeding the sharks shut them up at least long enough to make a split-second decision about which question to answer first,” he shared with me. “I filmed right before lunch, and had I not fed them, I think they would have been much more critical.”

Even though he didn’t have a doorbell or an application to demo, Sheldrake says he’d rather let potential investors eat or have them visit his farm than deliver a formal presentation.