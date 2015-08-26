advertisement
Have You Mastered Social Media?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Social media can have a major impact on your professional life. An excellent social media strategy can make the difference between a company that takes off and one that isn’t able to find its audience. There’s a method to the madness, though. Find out the better times to post on social media, the types of followers you should engage with, with whom you should aim to build your network, and much more.

