These Emoji Movie Posters Are Perfect

Sony Pictures Animation is set to make a movie based on emojis –and those execs would be wise to call Sasha Zabelina for some marketing and design pointers.

Zabelina, an art direction student at Miami Ad School San Francisco, has given emojis a new, greater purpose: recreating your favorite film and TV show posters.

“I try to capture the essence of the film by recalling what I felt when I saw it, and what really stood out to me,” Zabelina told BuzzFeed. “Then I look at the official poster, and try to combine the feelings from the posters and the films themselves.”

Using the original title art, Zabelina adds emojis that best symbolize the movie or TV show for a minimalistic interpretation that speaks volumes.

Check out more of Zabelina’s emoji posters on Tumblr and Instagram.