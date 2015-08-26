These Elegant Sculptures Measure Atmospheric Conditions

Based in Oslo, Kneip occupies the fertile middle ground between art and design. Like artists, Stian Korntved Ruud and Jørgen Platou Willumsen explore and interpret cultural concepts, but they often do so through the lens of functionality.

For example, lamps made from ocean plastic or carving a new spoon every day. In Weathered, the duo fabricated objects that explore atmospheric conditions.

“Nature is a big source of inspiration to us, and we thought it would be interesting to make sculptures that explore the forces of nature in a direct and indirect way,” Kneip says.

Measurements for seismic activity, humidity, and wind are usually left to high-tech devices (and even then, Meteorologists still find a way to screw up forecasts). But Ruud and Willumsen are fascinated by old-school tools, riffing on more antiquated technologies while building their sculptures.

“We used materials that you find in old measuring equipment like oak, brass and copper,” Kneip says. “We wanted the metals to look and feel weathered and spent a lot of time exploring different methods to patina the different metals, kickstarting a process that happens over time in nature.”

For example, oxidized copper is used in Breeze, a tool for measuring wind. You not only see how nature physically moves the piece, but the patina reveals how its environment has affected it—a more subtle process. (Many of the studio’s experiments in chemical oxidation are seen in the project Pat.vol 1). Polished copper is used on Seismoscope, a sculpture that visualizes seismic activity through etching. To track moisture in the air, Kneip tied horsehair between two carbon-fiber rods. Depending on humidity, the horsehair expands or contracts.

Kneip will exhibit the sculptures at 100% Norway, which takes place during the London Design Festival.