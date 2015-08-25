Slack Just Made It Easier To Unify Your Online Work Life

Slack wants to weave itself into the rest of your digital work tools. That’s because as useful and beloved as the enterprise chat service is, it’s not the end-all, be-all productivity app. Nor does it want to be. Today, integrating Slack into your other favorite digital productivity tools just got way easier.

“Add To Slack” is a new button that works as a one-click integration between Slack and third-party services like file-sharing app Box, InVision’s design prototyping tool, and Nuzzel, an app that helps you filter through the noise of Twitter.

The new feature is launching with a bunch of other partners, like HelloSign, LaunchKit, Cronitor, and 99designs. But just like the Slack API that allows third parties of all sorts to build ways to tap into the magic of Slack, the Add to Slack button will be available to a wide range of others who wish to make it easy to, well, add things to Slack.

For users, the advantage here is that it becomes much easier to do things like share files, post design mockups, or route certain notifications into a Slack channel without leaving the app you’re working from. Slack realizes that it’s never going to command 100% of your attention during the workday. With this feature, Slack aims to make it easier to keep conversations and content flowing through your team’s channels without you having to hop around from app to app. Or at least, not as frequently.

Slack already has more than 80 different integrations with other services and presuming the hyper-popular chat platform continues to explode, we can only expect to see more apps and sites build tighter integrations into Slack.