This Real-Life Pixar Lamp Will Steal Your Heart–And Recognize Your Face

If you’re really into home and/or office decor, you might want the lamp you’ve chosen to simply illuminate your workspace. It might tie the room together, or be a vintage piece of lighting that highlights your exquisite taste, or carry some emotional attachment after it was handed down to you from your grandfather’s workshop or something–but the odds are you don’t want to, like, pick it up and snuggle it. However, that’s only because you haven’t met the lamp that roboticist Jochen Alt built as a hobby , which is one you’d invariably want to hug.

Alt’s design–“Luci”–is an arm lamp that looks an awful lot like the one in the Pixar logo. While Luci doesn’t hop, it does have a lot of personality–the lamp is a fully robotic little piece of lighting that moves around, recognizes faces, and has personality traits programmed in. According to Make, the lamp can be surprised (it’ll move back quickly), act shy (it moves toward a face slowly), regard people with curiosity (it’ll watch a face from below), and decide that it likes you (it’ll come back up and nod in agreement). In other words, it’s a desk lamp that you want to be friends with, but whose friendship must first be earned. That’s virtually guaranteed to instill a sense of loyalty in any human who encounters it that any Ikea Snöig or Fryebo would kill for–if we even believed that those stupid lamps had feelings.