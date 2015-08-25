Does This Oddly Shaped House Count As Pornography?

Any time a song lyric, movie quote, or actual person hitting on you in the din of a gastropub says, “Come home with me,” it’s not an invitation to observe the architecture itself. Well, not unless you live inside a house shaped like two folks doing it.

German creative firm Atelier Van Lieshout recently, uh, erected a massive installation that’s bound to, er, rub some viewers the wrong way. Dubbed “The Domestikator,” the giant coital house belongs inside an overarching series called “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly,” which was unveiled at the annual Ruhrtriennale Festival. It’s the kind of thing that makes you think about domestic bliss, suburban sprawl, and what Toy Story would be like if it was called House Story and it was about the gross nightmares that happen during the day when everybody goes to work.

[via Geekologie]