Banksy’s Dismaland Wouldn’t Be Complete Without A Commercial Of Its Very Own

Last week British artist Banksy revealed a new magical kingdom called Dismaland , “a festival of art, amusements, and entry-level anarchism.” Located in the coastal town of Weston-super-Mare in Somerset, England, the “bemusement park” features art and installations from a wide range of artists, including Damien Hirst, Jenny Holzer, and ESPO, and concerts from Run the Jewels, Massive Attack, Pussy Riot, and more. But an elaborate pisstake on consumer culture wouldn’t be complete without a commercial of its very own.

It’s got all the hallmarks of the advertising we’re accustomed to seeing from that other Magical Kingdom–the happy families, the montage of attractions, the sense of escape–except here the kids’ giddy reactions are juxtaposed against the exhibit’s subversive spoofs of familiar pop culture.

So far, Dismaland has garnered worldwide attention for everything from the art, to the crashed ticketing system, to the lengths people will go to see it, and more. Not everyone is impressed, but there’s no denying it’s “a theme park like no other.”