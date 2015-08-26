The Bumpy Truth Of Startup Growth

Startups and their founders often tout the value of failing fast and, more importantly, failing forward. It’s a concept surrounded by the assurance that through trial and error, most early-stage companies will find their way and grow.

The reality is a bit different, according to a massive multiyear study of over 158,000 startups across the globe. The researchers found that nascent enterprises are more fraught than we are led to believe when we rely on success stories such as Facebook or Twitter to provide a picture of what it’s really like. Most startups struggle to consistently provide revenue and employment growth in the first five years, the researchers observed.

The study, titled The Rise and Fall of Startups: Creation and Destruction of Revenue and Jobs by Young Companies, was authored by Antonio Davila of the University of Navarra, George Foster and Carlos Shimizu of Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, and Xiaobin He of Fudan University. It was published recently in the Australian Journal of Management.

It tracked companies that launched between 1999 and 2004 for five years after opening for business. The businesses represented a diverse group of industries and geographic locations. The authors honed in particularly on the second through fifth years of operations to determine how these young companies handled revenue generation and job growth.

According to the Small Business Administration, only about half of all new businesses will survive for five years. Yet all of the 158,000 startups in this study lasted five years. However, they didn’t all necessarily grow, and some even experienced a reversal of prior growth.