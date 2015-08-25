The Nebia: Savior Of Hydration, Or Poster Child Of Big Name Tech Hype?

The Nebia (a play on nebbia, which means fog in Italian) is a shower head that debuted on Kickstarter on August 11th. At the time of this post it has raised over 2.5 million dollars. The shower head, which will retail for $400, promises to reduce water usage 70%. It does this by atomizing the water droplets, which increases the surface area of the droplets by a factor of 10. The adopted modern nozzle technology advancements have previously only been used in rocket and medical sciences. The project has attracted business celebrity backers including Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, and Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google and now executive chairman of Alphabet Inc.