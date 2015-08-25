See This Photographer’s Beautiful Series Celebrating Her Kids’ Tech-Free Summer

These may seem like your average Kodak moments of kids on a family summer vacation, but one thing is noticeably, and thankfully, missing: any hint of smartphones, computers, or video games.

Since 2012, Polish photographer and mother Izabela Urbaniak has been adding to her photo series “Summertime,” which features gorgeous black-and-white snaps of her children and their cousins on their annual summer escape to the countryside of Lutowiska.

“Children come to idyllic natural setting to spend time without a computer, internet, or Playstation,” Urbaniak says in a blog post. “I would like my children to enjoy such a carefree childhood as long as possible.”

See more of Urbaniak’s “Summertime” series and other works here.