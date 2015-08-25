Silicon Valley And Burners Finally Square Off In “Burning Man: The Musical”

Once regarded as a sandpit for hedonistic revelry for artists, hippies, and vision-seekers, Burning Man, for better or worse, has been co-opted by the Silicon Valley set. The tension between the self-proclaimed true Burners and the brogrammers just looking to network is as thick as the dust (and musk) on the playa–and it’s a tension that can only be resolved through song and dance.

Curtains up for Burning Man: The Musical.

“Joe is a young, driven techie in Silicon Valley. He sees Burning Man as his shot to network with Silicon Valley elites who can jumpstart his career and help him achieve his lifelong goal of becoming a multimillionaire by age 30. He crashes a techie plug-and-play camp at Burning Man. Chad and Bill the Billionaire recommend he go on a vision quest by taking mushrooms and going into the deep playa. A dust storm comes when Joe reaches the trash fence, and he nearly dies from dehydration and exposure. Hal the Hippie comes out of the dust storm to rescue him, and like Yoda, he takes Joe under his wing to train him in the ways of Burning Man.” — Burning Man: The Musical

Matt Werner, who so fittingly works at Google as a technical writer, is penning Burning Man: The Musical and has launched an Indiegogo campaign to fund the next two songs. But for now, we have the five-minute intro that introduces us to the ever-optimistic Joe (“When I get to Black Rock City, I’m-a party with Elon and Diddy! It has the world’s most creative minds who ride our cars and leave it all behind!”), his skeptical friend David (“Yo, I heard it’s a shitshow: Skrillex and Diplo–white privileged and only the rich go…”), Burners Sparkle Pony and Hal the Hippie (“I dreamed a dream of Burns gone by, when I was high, that Burning Man reached its peak in ’09, and now the techies come to plug and play while they scowl and don’t participate.”), and Joe’s Glass-hole, douchebag boss Bill (“I’ll be in Ibiza with Sean Parker–hold my calls.”)

Learn more about Burning Man: The Musical here and help fund more drama in the desert here.