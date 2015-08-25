Amy Schumer Goes American Gothic In Her Photo Response To a Fan’s Awkward Tweet

The old expression goes, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all.” Perhaps it’s time for an update, though, since what might now be more factual is, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, say it on Twitter.”

Vicky Rogers didn’t have anything particularly flattering to say to white-hot comedian, newly minted movie star, and overall cultural zeitgeist machine Amy Schumer, but she went ahead and said it with a tweet:

Here is where things get interesting. Note the time stamp on that tweet. It was 11:41 pm last night. Somehow, within the following two minutes, Amy Schumer noticed the tweet, nullified any of her personal feelings about the comparison, decided on the most unfazed response possible, and recruited JK Simmons to participate in it.

The circumstances that put bald, bespectacled, jacket-wearing JK Simmons (and a fork) in Schumer’s immediate orbit at that moment are a mystery. IMDb was no help either. Her quick wit might have backfired, however, because what’s to stop fans from tweeting more unflattering comparisons in the future, just to see how she responds?

[via Reddit]